Punjab Announces 3 Weekly Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The government of Punjab had decided to keep schools closed on Friday and Saturday in the wake of ongoing smog in the province.

This was announced by Caretaker CM Punjab, Moshin Naqvi, during a press conference.

It is important to note that the decision will only apply to Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions.

The caretaker CM also announced the installation of air-purifying towers in Lahore. Furthermore, in another major announcement, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the provincial government would be providing 10,000 electric bikes to students on subsidy.

He added that the Chief Secretary has also suggested to give e-bikes to government employees on lease. Regarding the closure of markets, the caretaker CM said that he isn’t in favour of its full closure, so they will remain closed until 3PM only on Friday and Saturday. However, all kinds of markets will be closed every Sunday.

Restaurants will not be allowed to open before 3PM on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, only cyclists will be allowed on Mall road from morning till 5PM every Sunday to tackle the smog.

The caretaker CM urged everyone to comply with government’s directive to wear masks regularly.