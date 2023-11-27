Mumbai Indians Trade Cameron Green to RCB to Facilitate Hardik Pandya’s Return

Mumbai Indians have officially traded for Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans and sent Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore to enhance their financial standing for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Nita M. Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians stated “We are delighted to have Hardik back with us! It’s a joyous reunion with our Mumbai Indians family.”

Ambani added, “Starting as a promising talent scouted by Mumbai Indians and now evolving into a star for Team India, Hardik has journeyed a remarkable path, and we look forward with enthusiasm to what the future has in store for him and Mumbai Indians!”

The player trading window in the IPL commences one month after the conclusion of a season and remains active until one week prior to the auction date.

The current trading window is set to close on December 12, with the auction scheduled for December 19. Following the auction, the trading window reopens on December 20 and continues until a month before the commencement of the 2024 season.

Mumbai Indian released 11 players before the retention deadline, creating a budget of INR 15.25 crore for the upcoming auction. Although this sum was sufficient for the Hardik trade valued at INR 15 crore, it would have left Mumbai with minimal funds for additional auction expenditures.

