Naseem Shah Set to be Traded to Islamabad United Soon

Islamabad United are expected to add Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah to their roster for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

According to sources, negotiations involving Naseem Shah of Islamabad United are progressing to the final stages due to his inability to finalize his deal with Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad United are also currently in talks with Quetta Gladiators regarding a potential trade involving Naseem Shah. They have expressed a willingness to exchange Naseem Shah for any player from the Quetta Gladiators’ roster.

Additionally, Quetta Gladiators have formally requested a two-day window, during which Islamabad United will not be permitting the release of Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, according to reliable sources. It has been reported that Azam Khan will not be available for Quetta Gladiators during this period.

The PSL 9 draft is set to take place in mid-December, directly following the conclusion of the National T20 Cup.