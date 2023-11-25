Naseem Shah’s Next PSL Team Almost Finalized

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is expected to play for Islamabad United in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
According to the reports, Naseem Shah is set to join Islamabad United after deciding not to extend his association with Quetta Gladiators. The agreement between Naseem and Islamabad United has been nearly finalized, with a 90 percent settlement.
It should be noted that Naseem Shah, a 20-year-old bowler who had been with the Quetta Gladiators since 2019, has left the team for personal reasons.
Reports indicate that the Gladiators are interested in bringing in powerful batter Azam Khan to replace Naseem Shah, and there is a possibility of Mohammad Wasim Jr being traded to the Gladiators as well.
The registration window for foreign players in the PCB had been opened earlier. The main event is tentatively set to take place from February 8 to March 24, 2024.
Franchisees are now required to submit relegation requests for players before finalizing retentions. After the submission of relegation requests, all teams will have the opportunity to match the player’s base category. If the player’s base category is not matched, there is a possibility of them being relegated to a category lower than their base category.
Meanwhile, the PSL 9 Draft is scheduled for mid-December, immediately following the conclusion of the National T20 Cup.