Naseem Shah’s Next PSL Team Almost Finalized

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is expected to play for Islamabad United in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the reports, Naseem Shah is set to join Islamabad United after deciding not to extend his association with Quetta Gladiators. The agreement between Naseem and Islamabad United has been nearly finalized, with a 90 percent settlement.

It should be noted that Naseem Shah, a 20-year-old bowler who had been with the Quetta Gladiators since 2019, has left the team for personal reasons.

Reports indicate that the Gladiators are interested in bringing in powerful batter Azam Khan to replace Naseem Shah, and there is a possibility of Mohammad Wasim Jr being traded to the Gladiators as well.

This week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the selection sequence for the Player Draft of PSL 9. Quetta Gladiators are set to initiate the draft with the first pick, followed by Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United, who will make the second and third picks, respectively. Moreover, Peshawar Zalmi and last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans will then take the fourth and fifth picks. Concluding the first round, Lahore Qalandars, the winners of the last two editions, will make the sixth pick.