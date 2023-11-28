BISE Lahore Starts Registration Process for Annual Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has initiated the registration procedure for the Class XI Annual Examination 2024.

As per the official notification released by the board, the registration fee for Inter Part One has been set at Rs. 1660.

Candidates have the opportunity to submit their online admissions with a single fee until December 11. However, those opting for a later submission can still register by December 21, although with a double fee.

It’s imperative to note that any entries received after the stipulated deadline will incur a penalty of Rs. 600 per day, coupled with three times the original fee, as emphasized by board officials. This serves as a reminder for candidates to adhere to the specified timelines to avoid additional financial burdens.

The initiation of the registration process marks a crucial step for students preparing for the Class XI Annual Examination in 2024, and timely compliance ensures a smooth and hassle-free registration experience.