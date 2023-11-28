Angry Citizen Shares Video of New Badly Built Road in Karachi

In August this year, the outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah ordered the inauguration of an under-construction underpass in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The ex-CM gave the order on the very last day of his tenure. A few days later, the ‘incomplete’ underpass was inaugurated by Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab.

The construction of the Rs. 1 billion underpass was initiated in March this year, and it was scheduled to be completed in 18 months. However, the outgoing CM ordered its inauguration just five months later.

It prompted speculations that the order was a politically motivated attempt to claim credit for a project that fell short of completion, raising concerns about the prioritization of public safety over political gains.

Now, as expected, the underpass has become a headache for the citizens of Karachi. An angry citizen took to his X account to share a video of the poorly planned and constructed underpass.

The citizen wrote that they “can’t drive even at 40kmph without jumping around in the car”, adding that the “bricks are an incredible waste of public money.”

The Video:

Gulistan e Johar underpass🛣 How can anyone in their right mind approve this?🤡 You cant even drive at 40kmph without jumping around in the car🎢 These bricks are an incredible waste of public money💸💸 Korangi with no roads feels the same🏜 pic.twitter.com/2A2I0XnSi2 — Yousuf M.Farooq (@YousufMFarooq) November 24, 2023

The poorly built underpass has once again raised questions over the competence of the former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led provincial government. Earlier, it turned out that the majority of the billions of rupees worth of electric buses imported by the PPP government have also been grounded.

The ex-provincial government has been accused of initiating projects without any planning. It remains to be seen whether the provincial authorities take action upon public complaints or not.