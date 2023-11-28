Messi Spotted Driving Pink-Colored Car in Theme Park in Paris [Video]

Argentina and Inter-Milan forward Lionel Messi was spotted driving a pink-colored theme park car in Paris, France. He was visiting the French city to collect his eight Ballon d’Or award, given to the best football player of the year.

Messi has completed his first stint with Inter Miami in the MLS (Major League Soccer), first-division football in the USA. He travelled to France to participate in the awards ceremony where he was battling with Norway and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland for the top prize.

On one hand, Messi had won the FIFA World Cup and Ligue 1 (with PSG) the previous season, and Haaland had won the quadruple (English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup & Carabao Cup). It was a tough competition between the two, but Messi came out on top and won the top prize for the 8th time.

أحد المجعبين ينشر مقطع قام بتصويره للأسطورة ميسي في ديزني لاند فرنسا قبل أشهر 😍🏎️ pic.twitter.com/f5ait4VMgv — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) November 26, 2023

Messi has been linked with Barcelona, by his ex-teammate Sergio Aguero, as the Barca supporters want to see the 10-time La Liga winner play for them again in the red and blue. Messi is enjoying his life in Miami after shifting there with his family post a torrid time in Paris.

Messi has previously stated that he wasn’t given a king’s welcome by the PSG authorities after he won the World Cup in Qatar, which made him dejected towards the club.