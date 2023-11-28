Jude Bellingham Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored his 14th goal of the season to beat ex-Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring 13 goals in the first 15 appearances for the club.

Madrid defeated Cadiz in this weekend’s match of Spanish La Liga, where Bellingham scored to help the team win 3-0. His compatriot Rodrygo scored a brace to complete the three goals; Bellingham is topping the goal-scoring charts with 11 goals in La Liga, while Rodrygo and Joselu are second with 5 goals each.

Bellingham signed for Madrid for a high price tag of $110 million, which could further rise up by $32 million in the next six seasons. He was a young prodigy at the German club Borussia Dortmund, but with his recent performances, he has made Madrid his home, taking no time to acclimatize to the conditions.

Bellingham broke the record of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden Sanchez who scored 13 goals each in their initial 15 matches for the men in white.

Real Madrid’s next assignment is against Italy’s football club Napoli. They will fight to finish top of their respective group in the UEFA Champions League. Madrid has already qualified for the ‘Round of 16’ stage, while Napoli requires 3 more points in the next two matches to finish second in the group.