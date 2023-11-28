Pakistan Women’s Team Defeats New Zealand XI

Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated New Zealand XI in the tour’s first practice match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

Batting first, Pakistan made 238 runs in the allotted 50 overs for the loss of 13 wickets (15 batters of each team can bat in a practice match). Wicket-keeper batter Najiha Alvi top-scored with 38 runs, while opener Omaima Sohail scored 24 runs. Both of these batters hit two boundaries each before getting out.

Pakistan restricted the New Zealand XI to 181 for 13. Captain Nida Dar was the pick of the bowlers as she took four scalps. Her figures read 4-11 at the end of the innings. Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets each, to stop the Kiwis from getting over the line in the chase.

Pakistan will play their next practice match against the same opposition on the same ground on Thursday for a T20 match.

The Green Shirts will play 3 T20 Internationals and 3 One-Day Internationals against New Zealand after the 2nd practice match. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The top 6 teams of the Women’s Championship will automatically qualify for the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India, while the lower-ranked teams will play the qualifier.