PCB Cancels ‘Palestine’ Fine on Azam Khan After Massive Public Pressure

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to rescind the imposed fine on Azam Khan following a comprehensive review of the matter.

Reports indicate that Azam Khan violated Article 2.4 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct and did not comply with the code despite being instructed by an umpire.

The PCB said in a brief press release, “Azam Khan’s 50 percent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

The press release added, “Azam was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an umpire during a match.”

Karachi Whites’ player Azam Khan incurred a 50% match fee fine from match officials due to a violation of the PCB’s code of conduct during the National T20 Cup match against Lahore Blues at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

It must be noted that players and team officials are not permitted to wear and display any such items or convey personal messages through their equipment.

Moreover, this requires the prior approval of the player or Team Officials Association and the PCB Cricket Operations and Department.

The same day, fans flooded Twitter, slamming PCB for its policies, especially when it comes to players standing with Palestine.