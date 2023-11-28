Iftikhar Ahmed Opens Up on Preferring National T20 Despite Mega T10 Offer

Pakistan middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed has revealed the rationale behind choosing to participate in the National T20 Cup, the country’s top domestic tournament, rather than the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Although initially signed by Bangla Tigers for the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament commencing on December 28, Iftikhar Ahmed decided to participate in domestic cricket for the Peshawar region instead.

Iftikhar mentioned during the National T20 sidelines, “I had a contract in the T10 league, but I canceled it to play here in domestic cricket.”

He added, “I have played for Pakistan after playing domestic cricket, and playing for Pakistan is what has earned me respect, so as a player and a professional, I should also pay respect to domestic cricketers and Pakistan (by playing here).”

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 will feature eight teams, each participating in the group stage of the round-robin format, and all tournament matches are scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the National T20 is currently taking place in full swing at four venues in Karachi, featuring eighteen participating teams. The ongoing group stage matches are set to conclude on November 28, with the Super Eight stage scheduled to commence on December 1.