You Can Now PTA Approve Your iPhone 15 With Interest-Free Installments

Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall is offering interest-free installment plans for PTA approvals on several flagship phones including the new iPhone 15 series. The series includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, all of which are available at Alfa Mall.

You can opt for up to 6 months of installments at 0% markup, though you can also go for the 3-month plan. Note that this service works with Bank Alflah’s credit cards only. A processing fee of 5% will be charged on the 6-month installment plan.

The standard iPhone 15 can be PTA-approved for Rs. 130,999. All you have to do is provide a CNIC number and the phone’s IMEI numbers. The latter is usually found on the phone’s retail box or in the phone’s settings.

Once your transaction is complete, a request for PTA approval will be generated. It can take up to 5 to 7 days until your phone gets PTA approved. Once the phone is approved, you will get a confirmation call from Alfa Mall. However, if you don’t get a phone call within 7 days, you can also head over to PTA’s website and enter the phone’s IMEI number to check its approval status.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus can be PTA approved from this service for Rs. 136,999, the iPhone 15 Pro for Rs. 164,999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max for Rs. 179,999.

iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15 series became official in September this year and the highlighting features include a titanium frame and a new telephoto camera on the Pro iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro siblings also got the new A17 Pro chip which is capable of running modern AAA games, including Resident Evil: Village at console quality.

The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus got the Dynamic Island which was limited to the Pro phones in the previous generation.