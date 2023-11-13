Apple May Ditch iPhone’s Dynamic Island Next Year

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island iPhone feature only last year, but it may be on its way out already.

Dynamic Island was originally introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but it eventually made it to all iPhones with the 15 series. It acts as a heads-up display on your homescreen, giving you a little overlay for your apps running in the background. For instance, it can show your music playback, your clock timers, Uber ride details, and more.

According to tipster “Majin Bu”, Apple is planning to swap out the Dynamic Island feature with a standard punch-hole cutout for iPhone 16 Pro models next year. This might have to do with the feature receiving mixed reviews, with some criticizing the cutout for being too large. This update would be a significant change as it’s an innovative way to use pill-shaped cutouts on phones and many Android phone makers are already copying it.

However, there have been conflicting reports from other industry insiders. Analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) believes that Dynamic Island is not going anywhere for a while. He claims that all iPhone 16 models will have Dynamic Island and the biggest change in display will actually be larger screens.

ALSO READ Apple to Launch OLED MacBook Pros and Upgraded MacBook Air in 2026

As for the iPhone 17 in 2025, Young predicts that the standard models will match in size with the Pro models. This would mean that the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen while the iPhone 17 Plus and Pro Max will have bigger 6.9-inch displays.

He adds that the ProMotion 120Hz support will finally (about time) make it to cheaper iPhone 17 versions and the Dynamic Island will continue to exist in that generation too.

ALSO READ Apple EU Sues With Massive $14 Billion Tax Evasion Lawsuit

Last but not least, the iPhone 17 Pro phones may also have an under-display Face ID module via a punch-hole cutout. This would make for an almost un-interrupted screen with no holes in it.