Melbourne Stars Introduce ‘House of Rauf’ Merchandise to Honor Pakistani Pacer

Australian T20 cricket franchise league ‘Big Bash’ will surely get more eyeballs from Pakistan due to Melbourne Stars’ recent exploit of having a custom ‘House of Rauf’ bay in Melbourne Cricket Ground, which acts as Melbourne Stars home ground.

Cricket supporters get a chance to sit in the Rauf bay in the Level-1 member area, closest to the action on the field. Haris Rauf burst onto the international franchise T20 scene with a stint for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) when he had a blistering performance in his debut season.

Rauf came as a replacement for South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, and he left the audience stunned. One of the high points of his debut season was a hat-trick against Sydney Thunder.

Melbourne Stars have honored Haris Rauf by dedicating a bay area by the name of ‘House of Rauf’ where supporters can come and become involved with the action. The supporters can buy a single-match or three-match tickets for the Rauf bay.

House of Rauf merch is here 🙌 There's only two weeks until we'll #SeeYouAtTheG for our first home game of BBL|13! Sign up for a three-game House of Rauf membership to get your exclusive t-shirt: https://t.co/QzavqabdS1 pic.twitter.com/xMYm9kVpEn — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 29, 2023

The Stars have released merchandise for the ‘House of Rauf’ bay. Members of the bay can get the exclusive t-shirt to wear when they come to the MCG to watch the Stars play.

Besides Rauf, Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir has been selected by the Stars. He will participate in the BBL for the first time, coming as a replacement for Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane.