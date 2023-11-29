Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Melbourne Stars Introduce ‘House of Rauf’ Merchandise to Honor Pakistani Pacer

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 29, 2023 | 3:24 pm

Australian T20 cricket franchise league ‘Big Bash’ will surely get more eyeballs from Pakistan due to Melbourne Stars’ recent exploit of having a custom ‘House of Rauf’ bay in Melbourne Cricket Ground, which acts as Melbourne Stars home ground.

Cricket supporters get a chance to sit in the Rauf bay in the Level-1 member area, closest to the action on the field. Haris Rauf burst onto the international franchise T20 scene with a stint for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) when he had a blistering performance in his debut season.

Rauf came as a replacement for South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, and he left the audience stunned. One of the high points of his debut season was a hat-trick against Sydney Thunder.

Melbourne Stars have honored Haris Rauf by dedicating a bay area by the name of ‘House of Rauf’ where supporters can come and become involved with the action. The supporters can buy a single-match or three-match tickets for the Rauf bay.

The Stars have released merchandise for the ‘House of Rauf’ bay. Members of the bay can get the exclusive t-shirt to wear when they come to the MCG to watch the Stars play.

Besides Rauf, Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir has been selected by the Stars. He will participate in the BBL for the first time, coming as a replacement for Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane.

>