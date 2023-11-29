Glenn Maxwell Achieves Several Milestones With Another T20I Century

In Guwahati during the third T20I, Australian middle order batter Glenn Maxwell played a crucial role in Australia’s challenging chase of 223 runs against India, delivering an unbeaten century in just 47 balls.

Maxwell’s 47-ball century equaled the pace set by Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis earlier in the series, thereby establishing a new record for the fastest century by an Australian in men’s T20Is.

Moreover, Maxwell has equaled Rohit Sharma’s achievement by scoring his fourth century in men’s T20 Internationals.

It must be noted that his last century in T20Is against India was in Bengaluru in 2019, playing a crucial role in yet another successful Australian run-chase.

Maxwell has also entered the list of players with the most hundreds in T20 internationals, alongside Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, who is also on the list.

Most hundreds in T20I