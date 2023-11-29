Test Captain Shan Masood Assures Team Will Play the ‘Pakistan Way’ in Australia

Pakistan men’s Test cricket team captain Shan Masood expressed his opinion in a press conference that exposure of different playing conditions can be attained through international tours of Pakistan Shaheens/A team and Under-19 team. He silently conveyed to the stakeholders that international cricket is a platform where developed individuals play, and where lack of exposure isn’t an excuse.

Masood didn’t coin the term ‘Pakistan Way’ but he was reliant throughout the press conference that players who play in a certain manner will be selected from the domestic circuit. Supporters of the national side have seen Pakistan’s test team play with a run-rate of 4 in the ongoing World Test Championship, which is an indication that the team is transitioning into the modern-day cricket. Masood said that doors are open for every domestic cricketer, barring that they follow the ‘Pakistan Way’.

Test team captain said that the selection of fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is an example of domestic cricket being valued under the current setup. There has been a message sent that domestic performers will be selected for the upcoming Test tours, keeping in mind the conditions the team plays in.

Masood acknowledged that Pindi Cricket Stadium pitches are the closest to what the team will encounter in Australia. There was grass left on the wickets, and they were rolled more to replicate the Aussie wickets. The captain said that they were no way close to the pitches in Australia, but they were the best ones available in Pakistan.

Masood further stated that the team is trying to build an identity that their fans recognize. They are going to Australia with a positive mindset.