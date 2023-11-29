Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Over Rs. 2,500 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 29, 2023 | 4:08 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a significant increase on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 221,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 2,600 per tola to Rs. 221,000 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 2,229 to Rs. 189,472.

Today’s third straight increase in the price of gold during the week came on the back of an increase of Rs. 1,100 on Monday and Rs. 800 per tola on Tuesday. Cumulatively, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 4,500 during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold went down 0.2 percent to $2,036.50 per ounce by 0942 GMT, while the US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.1 percent at $2,037.30 per ounce.

