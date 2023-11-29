Shan Masood Reveals Top-Order Combination for Australia Test Tour

Pakistan men’s Test cricket team captain Shan Masood illustrated in his press conference talk that Pakistan’s top-order is settled, with Saim Ayub being an added benefit to it.

He backed his openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique to perform in the conditions down under, as they have been performing in the ongoing World Test Championship.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Believes His Experience as Captain in Domestic Cricket Will Help Him in Leading Pakistan

Masood said that Azhar Ali left a hole when he retired from Test cricket. Someone had to fill that hole batting at number #3. Masood decided to let go of his opening position and started to play domestic cricket as the No. 3 batter which has now resulted in him cementing his place in the team as a one-down batter.

Test team captain further added that Pakistan’s best batter is Babar Azam, and he will continue to play at No. 4 which is best suited to him.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Reveals He Wanted Haris Rauf in Team for Australia Tour

Masood said that Pakistan’s batting revolves around Azam, which is why his batting number can’t and shouldn’t be disturbed. Masood was all praises about Azam as he recalled that Azam and he started to play for Islamabad’s cricket team in domestic circuit from junior ranks, and their relationship has always been on the up with no turbulences in it.