Another Major Blow to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir Set to Leave Franchise

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft approaches, the big news revolves around the departure of fast bowler Mohammad Amir from Karachi Kings.

According to reports, Amir’s deal with Quetta Gladiators has been settled, and he is expected to be traded to the Gladiators for the upcoming PSL season 9.

Amir, known for his good relationship with Sarfraz Ahmed, will now be playing alongside him in the Quetta Gladiators, which is a positive development for Gladiators fans.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Believes His Experience as Captain in Domestic Cricket Will Help Him in Leading Pakistan

Earlier, the captain of Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim, also parted ways with the team and is expected to be traded to Islamabad United, with pacer Hasan Ali moving in the opposite direction.

Following Imad’s departure from the captaincy of Karachi Kings, the team’s management reached out to Multan Sultans for a trade involving Shan Masood.

It is highly anticipated that Shan Masood will be appointed as the captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 9, and the Kings are likely to trade Tayyab Tahir with Multan Sultans.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Reveals He Wanted Haris Rauf in Team for Australia Tour

Meanwhile, the PSL 9 draft is scheduled to be held on December 13 in Lahore, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has communicated the draft date to all franchises.