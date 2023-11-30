Pakistan and Kuwait Ink 7 Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Deals

Pakistan and Kuwait have signed seven agreements to attract multi-billion-dollar investments from the State of Kuwait across various sectors.

These agreements span a range of sectors crucial to Pakistan’s development, including Food Security/Agriculture, Hydel Power, Water Supplies (ensuring safe drinking water and supporting mining activities), the establishment of a Mining Fund to bolster the mineral industry, Technology Zones Development, and Mangrove Preservation.

The agreements were signed during a meeting of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, on Wednesday. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present during the meeting.

In addition, 3 MoUs in the fields of culture & art, environment & sustainable development were also signed.

The two leaders underlined the importance of historical brotherly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The leaders expressed great satisfaction at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and took swift steps in further strengthening and deepening Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan termed these agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform is bringing to the country.