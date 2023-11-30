United on the Brink of Elimination, Arsenal Through to RO16 – Champions League Matchday 5 Review

UEFA Champions League Gameweek 5 concluded last night, as many teams got eliminated and many advanced to the next stage. With all left to play for in Matchday 6, let’s have a look at the situation of each of the 8 groups in the competition.

Group A

Bayern Munich have advanced to the next stage while the fight for the 2nd spot is on between all three clubs: (1) FC København (2) Galatasaray (3) Manchester United.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Bayern Munich 5 13 5 FC København 5 5 -1 Galatasaray 5 5 -2 Manchester United 5 4 -2

Manchester United were in a comfortable position yesterday, leading the match against Galatasaray 3-1, but Galatasaray made a comeback and drew the match 3-3. They now face Bayern Munich up next, who haven’t lost a UCL match this season. United would want a draw from the Galatasaray-København match and a positive result against Munich to qualify for the next round.

Munich drew their match 0-0 against FC København yesterday.

Group B

Arsenal are through to the next stage of UCL, while the 2nd spot is up for grabs between PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Arsenal 5 12 12 PSV Eindhoven 5 8 -2 Lens 5 5 -6 Sevilla 5 2 -4

The Masters of Europa League, Sevilla need to win their last UCL match against Lens to qualify for the current season of Europa League. They lost to PSV 2-3, thus putting them out of UCL retention. Arsenal demolished Lens 6-0 yesterday night.

Group C

Having won all 5 matches, 14-time UCL winners Real Madrid have advanced to the next stage. They are being trailed by Napoli and Braga.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Real Madrid 5 15 8 Napoli 5 7 -1 Braga 5 4 -4 Union Berlin 5 2 -3

Real Madrid defeated Napoli 4-2 yesterday night, while Berlin drew at Braga’s home 1-1. The last gameweek will be entertaining as Napoli face Braga, a loss for Braga means that Berlin can qualify for Europa League if they beat Madrid in the final match.

Group D

Both matches of Group D were draws, as Inter drew 3-3 at Benfica’s home, while Salzburg drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad’s home.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Real Sociedad 5 11 5 Inter 5 11 3 Salzburg 5 4 -2 Benfica 5 1 -6

The last group stage match is between Sociedad and Inter, which will determine the winner of Group D. While the second match will be between Salzburg and Benfica which will determine the team that’ll go through to Europa League.

Group E

Atletico Madrid and Lazio will play ‘Round of 16’ stage from this group, while Feyenoord have qualified for Europa League. Madrid defeated Feyenoord 3-1 this week, while Lazio defeated Celtic 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Atletico Madrid 5 11 9 Lazio 5 10 2 Feyenoord 5 6 0 Celtic 5 1 -11

The last match between Madrid and Lazio will determine the winner of this group next gameweek.

Group F

Group F, or the Group of Death was the most competitive out of all the groups. It has Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and AC Milan.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Borussia Dortmund 5 10 3 PSG 5 7 1 Newcastle 5 5 0 AC Milan 5 5 -4

Milan beat Dortmund 3-1 to hold onto some hopes to remain in the UCL this season. Their goal difference is weak but they face Newcastle next gameweek, a win in that match means that they will at least qualify for Europa League.

Newcastle were hard done by in Paris, as a referee error led to them conceding a penalty in the 90+6 minute. UEFA, Europe’s footballing governing body, apologized for the referee mistake but it gave no advantage to Newcastle as they aren’t guaranteed a spot in the next stage of UCL.

Newcastle were leading in Paris by 1-0, before Newcastle defender Tino Livramento’s actions were deemed to be hand-ball by VAR (Video Assistant Referee), which is controlled by a referee. PSG striker Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty and drew the match 1-1.

Dortmund and PSG play each other in the next UCL gameweek.

Group G

Reigning UCL winners Manchester City have won all 5 of their group stage matches, as they have easily qualified for the next stage. RB Leipzig are the other team to qualify for the ‘Round of 16’ from this group.

City won at home versus Leipzig 3-2, while Young Boys defeated Crvena Zvevda 2-0 in their own backyard.

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Manchester City 5 15 10 RB Leipzig 5 9 2 Young Boys 5 4 -5 FK Crvena Zvevda 5 1 -7

Young Boys face Leipzig in the next gameweek, while Zvevda face City. Both Young Boys and Zvevda would want to win their next match and the other to lose their match by a huge margin so that they qualify for the Europa League.

Group H

Barcelona are through to the next stage of UCL, while Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk fight for the 2nd spot

Club Matches Played Points Goal Difference Barcelona 5 12 7 FC Porto 5 9 5 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 9 0 Royal Antwerp 5 0 -12

Barcelona won against Porto 2-1, while Donetsk defeated Antwerp 1-0 this gameweek.

Porto and Donetsk play each other next gameweek which will determine who goes through to UCL’s next round while the loser will qualify for Europa League.