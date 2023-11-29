Three Pakistani Football Clubs to Fight For Spot in SAFF Club Championship 2024

The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalization Committee is delighted to reveal that the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) is set to host the prestigious ‘SAFF Club Championship, 2024.’

Following productive discussions between the PFF Normalization Committee, organizers and SAFF, an official invitation has been extended to the PFF to nominate a football club to represent Pakistan in this premier club football competition.

In adherence to the principle of sporting merit, only clubs that have participated in the top-tier official competition in the country, the Pakistan Premier League (PPL), are eligible for consideration. After a meticulous review of the last 10 years’ data, it has been identified that the PPL has been held twice. The deserving clubs that have consistently showcased their prowess in both instances are:

Afghan Football Club Muslim Football Club Baloch Nushki Football Club

To further evaluate the criteria of sporting merit, these clubs will be invited to partake in a competition utilizing a league format. The club leading in points will earn the esteemed opportunity to represent Pakistan in the SAFF Club Championship 2024. The single league-based competition is scheduled to take place in Quetta while details of the said event will be shared in due course.