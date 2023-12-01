FIA Arrests Customs Officer Allegedly Involved in Dollar Smuggling

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended two individuals including a Customs officer for their alleged involvement in a dollar smuggling operation at the Torkham border, local media reported on Friday.

The arrested Customs officer, identified as Wajid Toor, was stationed at Torkham. FIA officials disclosed that Toor was allegedly aiding and abetting individuals in smuggling dollars across the border. The second suspect, Asfandyar, was complicit in the illegal clearance of dollars, allegedly facilitated by conniving customs officials. FIA recovered $123,000 during its operation.

The FIA further revealed that the accused received US dollars from agents at Customs offices at the Torkham border. In return for smuggling $100,000, the accused earned Rs. 50,000 in commission.

The individuals are currently in FIA custody, and an investigation into the extent of the smuggling network is already underway.