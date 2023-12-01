Shahid Afridi Launches His Own Brand of Sports Drinks

Renowned former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has played a pivotal role in the surging popularity of sports drinks, particularly among sports and fitness enthusiasts.

A recent addition to the Pakistani market is 10Z, a non-carbonated sports beverage conceptualized by the celebrity cricketer.

In Afridi’s own words, the creation of 10Z is the outcome of extensive time spent on the cricket field and a strong determination to enhance athletes’ performance. “Motivated by the necessity for enduring energy and ideal hydration during intense matches, we have developed 10Z to empower fellow players and enthusiasts, enabling them to surpass their boundaries and attain greatness,” he added.

Zeeshan Habib Teli, CEO of Mehran Bottlers, expressed his honor in collaborating with 10Z, a creation endorsed by the legendary Shahid Afridi. He stated, “Our joint commitment to quality and excellence aims to elevate 10Z as the leading choice in the sports and fitness beverage category.”

In light of the current fitness landscape, characterized by the proliferation of fitness clubs and gyms in diverse locations, the prospects for sports drinks seem favorable.

As per 10Z, the market has responded positively, signaling potential for expansion, and they aim to ensure widespread availability from “Karachi to Khyber.”