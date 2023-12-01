One Pakistani City Among Cheapest Cities in the World

Only one Pakistani city has been ranked among the top ten cheapest cities in the world in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) annual Worldwide Cost of Living Index.

According to the survey, encompassing 173 cities across the world, Karachi is the fourth cheapest city to live in. It is the second time this year that the City of Lights has been ranked among the cheapest cities worldwide.

Earlier, a US-based asset management company, Mercer, had included Karachi, along with Islamabad, in its list of most affordable cities for foreigners.

According to the EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living Index, the capital of war-torn Syria topped the list of cheapest cities, followed by Tehran and Tripoli. The following are the cheapest cities worldwide:

City Country Rank Damascus Syria 1 Tehran Iran 2 Tripoli Libya 3 Karachi Pakistan 4 Tashkent Uzbekistan 5 Tunis Tunisia 6 Lusaka Zambia 7 Ahmedabad India 8 Lagos Nigeria 9

The survey also ranked the most expensive cities to live in across the globe. Both Singapore and Zurich are the most expensive cities in this year’s survey.

Following is the complete list: