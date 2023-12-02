High Commissioner in Australia Hosts Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team in Canberra

High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri extended a warm welcome to the Pakistan cricket team, hosting an elegant dinner in their honor at Pakistan House in Canberra.

According to reports, Chaudhri extended a warm welcome to the Pakistan Cricket team on the occasion, expressing optimism that the team would excel in Australia and serve as a shining example for Pakistani ambassadors in the realm of sports.

ALSO READ Trophy for Pakistan Women’s T20 Series Against New Zealand Unveiled

Pakistan Cricket’s Technical Director and Head Coach Mohammad Hafeez introduced the players to High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. The players shook hands with him during the introduction.

After the meet-up, the High Commissioner took a group picture with the entire Pakistan squad, including the team’s management. Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema was also present in the group photo.

Test captain Shan Masood also thanked Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri for inviting the team and he said, “Pakistan team will show good performance as well as exemplary behavior in this tour.”

ALSO READ Another Mega PSL Deal as Naseem Shah Officially Moves to the Capital