High Commissioner in Australia Hosts Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team in Canberra

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 2, 2023 | 4:37 pm

High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri extended a warm welcome to the Pakistan cricket team, hosting an elegant dinner in their honor at Pakistan House in Canberra.

According to reports, Chaudhri extended a warm welcome to the Pakistan Cricket team on the occasion, expressing optimism that the team would excel in Australia and serve as a shining example for Pakistani ambassadors in the realm of sports.

Pakistan Cricket’s Technical Director and Head Coach Mohammad Hafeez introduced the players to High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. The players shook hands with him during the introduction.

After the meet-up, the High Commissioner took a group picture with the entire Pakistan squad, including the team’s management. Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema was also present in the group photo.

Test captain Shan Masood also thanked Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri for inviting the team and he said, “Pakistan team will show good performance as well as exemplary behavior in this tour.”

The series of three Test matches against Australia is scheduled to commence on December 14 in Perth. Preceding this, on December 6, the Green Shirts will face a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

