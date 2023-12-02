Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Trophy for Pakistan Women’s T20 Series Against New Zealand Unveiled

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 2, 2023 | 3:28 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is gearing up to take on the New Zealand women in an upcoming three-match T20I series. The first T20 is scheduled to kick off tomorrow, coinciding with the unveiling of the coveted trophy for the T20 series today.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared pictures on social media featuring New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine and Pakistan skipper Nida Dar unveiling the trophy.

ALSO READ

The forthcoming T20I series, consisting of three matches, is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 9 in Dunedin and Queenstown. Subsequently, the ICC Women’s Championship will feature three ODIs in Queenstown and Christchurch, spanning from December 12 to 18.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Women Tour of New Zealand Full Schedule

Date Format Fixture Time Venue
3 December 2023 1st T20I Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 6:00 AM Dunedin
5 December 2023 2nd T20I Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 6:00 AM Dunedin
9 December 2023 3rd T20I Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 6:00 AM Queenstown
12 December 2023 1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 4:00 AM Queenstown
15 December 2023 2nd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 7:00 AM Christchurch
18 December 2023 3rd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 7:00 AM Christchurch

 

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>