Trophy for Pakistan Women’s T20 Series Against New Zealand Unveiled

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is gearing up to take on the New Zealand women in an upcoming three-match T20I series. The first T20 is scheduled to kick off tomorrow, coinciding with the unveiling of the coveted trophy for the T20 series today.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared pictures on social media featuring New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine and Pakistan skipper Nida Dar unveiling the trophy.
🇵🇰🇳🇿🏆
Trophy unveiled for the #NZWvPAKW T20I series 🏏
📸 @PhotosportNZ #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/vCRqMMjhyu
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2023
The forthcoming T20I series, consisting of three matches, is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 9 in Dunedin and Queenstown. Subsequently, the ICC Women’s Championship will feature three ODIs in Queenstown and Christchurch, spanning from December 12 to 18.
Pakistan Women Tour of New Zealand Full Schedule
|Date
|Format
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|3 December 2023
|1st T20I
|Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women
|6:00 AM
|Dunedin
|5 December 2023
|2nd T20I
|Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women
|6:00 AM
|Dunedin
|9 December 2023
|3rd T20I
|Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women
|6:00 AM
|Queenstown
|12 December 2023
|1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship)
|Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women
|4:00 AM
|Queenstown
|15 December 2023
|2nd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship)
|Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women
|7:00 AM
|Christchurch
|18 December 2023
|3rd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship)
|Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women
|7:00 AM
|Christchurch