16 Cities to Be Connected With Punjab Safe City Authority

During the inauguration of a Model Police Station in Lahore, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, announced the expansion of the Punjab Safe City Authority to encompass 16 cities.

The announcement underscores the commitment to enhancing security measures across the province.

CM Naqvi provided insights into the ongoing initiatives in Punjab, revealing that the upgrade of 737 police stations is currently underway.

In Lahore, specific areas within police stations, such as front desks, waiting areas, SHO offices, and interrogation rooms, are undergoing improvements to create a more efficient and modernized law enforcement infrastructure.

Furthering the commitment to bolster law enforcement capabilities, the Chief Minister unveiled plans for the construction of 22 new police stations in Lahore. This strategic expansion aims to fortify community safety and contribute to more effective policing.

In a move toward modernization, Lahore had introduced digital driving licenses approximately a month ago. Naqvi reported a notable surge in adoption, with 24,800 driving licenses issued in the past 24 hours alone. This digitalization initiative aligns with broader efforts to streamline services and embrace technological advancements in governance and law enforcement.