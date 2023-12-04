Haris Rauf Plays Cricket With Little Fans in the Mountains [Video]

Pakistan men’s cricket team fast bowler, Haris Rauf was seen playing cricket with children on his day off from national duty. The fast bowler recently got married, and it looks like he was accompanied by his wife while he traveled to the mountains in Pakistan.

ALSO READ High Commissioner in Australia Hosts Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team in Canberra

Their smiles are priceless! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/sOYb917svM — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) December 3, 2023

Rauf was wearing an all-black outfit, along with a blue-colored cap and grey slippers. He spent his Sunday out in the mountains where winters are in full flow after the recent rains in the country.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Rejects Touring Australia for Test Series

Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector, Wahab Riaz, informed everyone at a press conference that Haris Rauf was set to tour Australia for the three-match Test series (starting 14 December 2023), but he backed out at the last moment as he wanted to give his body some recovery.

Pakistan’s new Test captain, Shan Masood, also said in his presser that it was his wish that Rauf travel along with the squad, as he had seen Mark Wood performing in Australia due to the natural bounce and pace available. Masood’s wish wasn’t fulfilled by Rauf.

The next assignment for Rauf is to represent Melbourne Stars in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. It is through Stars that he made a name in the world of league cricket, and he’ll return down under to perform as an experienced cricketer this time around.

Stars face Brisbane Heat to initiate their BBL campaign on 7 December 2023 at The Gabba Stadium. The match will begin at 1:15 PM (Pakistan time).