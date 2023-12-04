NADRA Launches Digital Power of Attorney Service for Overseas Pakistanis

In a significant move to facilitate overseas Pakistanis who face challenges in physically reaching the nearest Pakistani Mission Abroad, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a user-friendly digital Power of Attorney (PoA) service. This initiative aims to streamline and simplify the process for granting power of attorney to individuals residing in Pakistan, allowing for a seamless and efficient experience.

Overseas Pakistanis holding a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), or Pakistan Origin Card (POC) can now empower any person in Pakistan through a straightforward six-step online process.

Before initiating the Online Power of Attorney application, applicants must fulfill certain criteria, including being an overseas Pakistani. Additionally, valid identity documents, such as CNIC/NICOP/POC for the executor(s), witnesses, and attorney, are essential, along with a valid email address, contact number, and mailing address outside of Pakistan.

Biometric data, consisting of the best four fingers of the executor(s) and two witnesses, is required, along with online fee payment through a credit or debit card. Applicants must also submit a scanned copy of the original Power of Attorney, complete with signatures, thumb impressions, and a photo of the executant affixed.

It is crucial for applicants to provide details of the attorney and witnesses accurately. For Power of Attorney attestation, foreigners are advised to physically visit the relevant Pakistani Mission Abroad after obtaining attestation from their country’s State Department or Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Executor(s) bear the responsibility of selecting their designated Pakistan Foreign Mission (Embassy/High Commission/Consulate) during the Digital Power of Attorney application process. Failure to do so may lead to misrouting the application, potentially resulting in rejection. NADRA’s digital Power of Attorney service represents a forward-looking approach to meet the evolving needs of overseas Pakistanis, ensuring a more accessible and efficient legal process.

Visit the Digital Power of Attorney Portal for more information.