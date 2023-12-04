Afghanistan Reportedly Wants to Sign Salman Butt as Batting Coach

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt has reportedly been approached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for the role of batting consultant.

According to the reports, Salman Butt had been offered a two-week consultancy position and had come on board before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) consultancy saga unfolded.

Before this recent news development, the PCB appointed Salman Butt as a consultant member of the Chief Selector, alongside Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar.

Salman Butt’s appointment as a selection consultant for the Pakistan Cricket Board, which faced widespread criticism, has been revoked just one day after it was announced.