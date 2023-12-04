Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Afghanistan Reportedly Wants to Sign Salman Butt as Batting Coach

Published Dec 4, 2023

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt has reportedly been approached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for the role of batting consultant.

According to the reports, Salman Butt had been offered a two-week consultancy position and had come on board before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) consultancy saga unfolded.

Before this recent news development, the PCB appointed Salman Butt as a consultant member of the Chief Selector, alongside Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar.

Salman Butt’s appointment as a selection consultant for the Pakistan Cricket Board, which faced widespread criticism, has been revoked just one day after it was announced.

The newly appointed Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket, Wahab Riaz, clarified that Salman Butt played no part in the decision-making process for the tour down under, addressing any misconceptions that may have arisen on social media.
Wahab added that while the prospect of including Salman Butt was deliberated, a thorough assessment led to the conclusion not to designate him as a consultant member of the selection committee.
Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz’s clarification seeks to resolve the controversy surrounding reports that implied Salman Butt’s participation in the Test squad selection panel.

>