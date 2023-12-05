CDA Cracks Down on Illegal Housing Society, Stops Construction Work

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 11:58 am

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a stern notice to the unauthorized housing scheme named “EURO ENCLAVE” located at T. CHOWK G.T ROAD, ZONE-5, Islamabad, directing an immediate halt to all illegal construction activities.

The CDA, through its zoning and enforcement department, has identified “EURO ENCLAVE” as an illegal housing scheme that has been operating without the required approvals and permissions.

According to the CDA notice, it is observed that illegal and unauthorized schemes namely Euro Enclave are being developed at a rapid pace at T. Chowk, G.T Road, Zone-5, Islamabad.

The work is being erected and land is being used in contravention of the provisions of the CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992 (amended in 2010), and Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations, 2020 (amended in 2023).

The Capital Development Authority has asked the owners and builders of a scheme to immediately stop making any illegal development, marketing, and sale or purchase in this illegal and unauthorized farming scheme.

The notice issued by the CDA clearly outlines the consequences of non-compliance with the order, warning of legal actions, penalties, and possible demolition of unauthorized structures if the construction activities persist.

