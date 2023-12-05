Evee Launches Electric Scooter For Just Rs. 95,000

Electric scooter brand Evee has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with the launch of an affordable electric scooter dubbed the Flipper.

As per the official announcement of the company, the newly launched electric scooter has been launched in four different colors, including Matte Black, Red, Blue, and Green. It is powered by a 48V 12Ah lead acid battery, covering up to 35-40 kilometers on a single charge.

Boasting a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour, Flipper is equipped with a 350-watt motor. It also features a digital meter to keep the rider informed about the speed, distance, and battery life.

Evee has priced their latest electric scooter at Rs. 95,000, and it takes 7 hours to charge.

Earlier in October this year, the company introduced the C1 Air at a price tag of Rs.300,000. It achieves an impressive top speed of 70 km/h and can travel for up to 120 kilometers on a single charge.

Other models of Evee include Evee C1 and Evee C1 Pro, priced at Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 230,000, respectively. Following are all the details about the electric vehicles of the company: