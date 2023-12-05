Govt Denies Reports Of Industries’ Closure in Sindh, Balochistan Due to Costly Gas

The Ministry of Industries and Production denies the recent claims of industrial closures reported by certain quarters.

Contrary to the assertions made by a few industrialists, the ministry has clarified that the majority of industries in Karachi and other industrial zones of Sindh and Balochistan remain operational and fully committed to their productive activities.

The news, which states that approximately 90 percent of industries in seven industrial zones of Karachi and various trade bodies across Sindh and Balochistan have shut down in protest against higher gas tariffs, is misleading. The ministry said it has received information from reliable sources, indicating that the industrial operations are continuing without any significant disruptions.

The ministry emphasized the importance of a conducive business environment and valued the concerns raised by the business community. It reiterated that any perception of mass industry closures is not accurate. The government is in constant dialogue with various stakeholders, to address their concerns and find an amicable solution.

The ministry assured the business community that their concerns are being thoroughly examined, and an inclusive approach is being adopted to ensure a fair resolution.

The Ministry of Industries and Production reiterated that the industrial landscape is dynamic, and the government is committed to fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth. Any reports suggesting widespread industry closures should be treated with caution, as they may not accurately reflect the current situation, it added.