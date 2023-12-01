Caretaker Cabinet Members Fail to Submit Asset Details to ECP

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 4:00 pm
Several cabinet members of the caretaker federal government have failed to submit details of their assets, official sources told ProPakistani.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Secretary Cabinet Division, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the requisite protocols. The ECP has asked all members of the cabinet to disclose their assets.

According to details, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema has failed to provide the necessary disclosure of his assets.

Similarly, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan have been flagged by ECP for failing to submit their asset details.

