Senior journalists, Analysts and Fans Angry at the Pathetic Working of PCB

Senior journalists and analysts as well as fans are disappointment upon the pathetic working of the PCB management as unhinged decisions spark controversy on social media.

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup campaign, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is witnessing a significant upheaval that has left fans and experts in shock. The recent appointments of Mohammad Hafeez as Director Cricket and Wahab Riaz as Chief Selector have sparked widespread backlash on social media.

Fans and seasoned analysts alike express their displeasure, criticizing the duo for seemingly unhinged decisions, which have created an unsettling instability in Pakistan Cricket. The unprofessional and unorganized behavior of the PCB’s new management is drawing sharp criticism from experienced journalists, raising concerns about the future direction of the national cricket team.

These days PCB = Pakistan Chaos Board #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 2, 2023

Has anyone figured out what ails Pakistan cricket? Sacking captains, making new selectors & management, Chairman Management Committee of the PCB travelling to the countries wherever Pakistan plays, Emirates, Sri Lanka, India now going to Melbourne? What’s his mandate? Sacking… — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) December 2, 2023

One of the major reasons behind the controversy on social media has been the sudden appointment of Salman Butt as the consultant selector. Salman Butt, who has been involved in match fixing scandal in the past, was not welcomed by the cricket fraternity to the role of selector. While the decision was soon overturned, it made the situation worse by showing the weaknesses of the management under social media pressure.

Tainted & Jailed Cricketer joined PCB & Selection committee What Muhammad Hafeez stance now? Bad to worst Its Terrible — Abdul Ghaffar 🇵🇰 (@GhaffarDawnNews) December 1, 2023

Honesty shouldn’t be mischievous or adjustable to the personal gains. it has to be as firm as faith and ideology. My stance on match fixing is irreversible as always. Tainted players reconsideration in the PCB system is highly condemned.

It will malign Pakistan’s image!! — Aqib Javed (@AJavedOfficial) December 2, 2023

No amount of words can justify the appointment of Butt at all. The PCB is truly a shameless organization where the corrupt are glorified and now honored, setting a new low precedent each and every day. — AmerCric 🏏 ✍️ (@Amermalik12) December 1, 2023

As cricket world closely watches, the fans are hoping to see the PCB find stability and strength required to smoothly run the affairs of Pakistan cricket. The rapidly changing positions of the players and the officials have made the situation unclear, creating a chaos that has exposed the seams and stiches of the system.