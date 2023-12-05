Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Senior journalists, Analysts and Fans Angry at the Pathetic Working of PCB

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 8:15 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Senior journalists and analysts as well as fans are disappointment upon the pathetic working of the PCB management as unhinged decisions spark controversy on social media.

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup campaign, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is witnessing a significant upheaval that has left fans and experts in shock. The recent appointments of Mohammad Hafeez as Director Cricket and Wahab Riaz as Chief Selector have sparked widespread backlash on social media.

ALSO READ

Fans and seasoned analysts alike express their displeasure, criticizing the duo for seemingly unhinged decisions, which have created an unsettling instability in Pakistan Cricket. The unprofessional and unorganized behavior of the PCB’s new management is drawing sharp criticism from experienced journalists, raising concerns about the future direction of the national cricket team.

One of the major reasons behind the controversy on social media has been the sudden appointment of Salman Butt as the consultant selector. Salman Butt, who has been involved in match fixing scandal in the past, was not welcomed by the cricket fraternity to the role of selector. While the decision was soon overturned, it made the situation worse by showing the weaknesses of the management under social media pressure.

ALSO READ

As cricket world closely watches, the fans are hoping to see the PCB find stability and strength required to smoothly run the affairs of Pakistan cricket. The rapidly changing positions of the players and the officials have made the situation unclear, creating a chaos that has exposed the seams and stiches of the system.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>