Over 250 International Stars Sign Up for PSL Draft

The count of international players who have registered themselves for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League has surpassed 250, with 20 players added in the coveted platinum category.

In anticipation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, a robust international player lineup is on the horizon, with 254 players already registering for the upcoming edition.

Among the elite Platinum players, a total of 20 have sealed their participation, with England dominating this category. Players such as Jamie Overton, David Willey, David Malan, Luke Wood, and Reece Topley are set to make their mark in PSL 9. Sri Lanka boasts a strong representation with Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Angelo Mathews, and Kusal Mendis joining the fray. South Africa adds firepower with Dwaine Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, and Wayne Parnell in the Platinum mix.

The Platinum category also sees the inclusion of Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Hazratullah Zazai. Further diversity is brought by Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, West Indies’ Odean Smith, and Brandon King. It is worth mentioning that none of Australian players have signed up for the league so far.

In the Diamond category, a substantial 103 players have completed registrations, showcasing the global allure of PSL. The management has shared this initial foreign player roster with franchises, building anticipation for the draft scheduled in Lahore on 13th December. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the spectacle as PSL Season 9 promises to deliver an exciting blend of international and local talent on the field.