Breakdown of Current Pakistani Players’ Test Performance in Australia

As the Pakistan cricket team prepares for a challenging three-match Test series against Australia on Australian pitches, they face a familiar challenge. The Green Shirts have historically struggled on Australian soil, often falling prey to the hosts’ formidable bowling attack and aggressive batting lineups.

Several Pakistani players in the recent squad have prior experience on Australian soil, having toured the country in the past.

Let’s delve into the individual performances of these Pakistani players during their past tours of Australia in the Test series.

Shan Masood Performance in Australia 2019/20

Pakistan’s last tour to Australia in 2019 turned out to be one of their most challenging outings, experiencing heavy defeats in both Test matches. Shan Masood, the opener, made his debut appearance on Australian soil.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t amass substantial runs, contributing 27 and 42 in the innings of the first Test and 19 in the second Test. However, in the second inning, he managed a steady half-century, scoring 68 runs. Unfortunately, Pakistan lost both Test matches by an inning.

Player Span Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Shan Masood 2019-19 2 4 0 156 68 39.00 0 1

Now, with Shan Masood at the helm as the newly-appointed captain of the Pakistan Test team, the spotlight is firmly on him. This time, he carries the dual responsibility of proving his mettle as a batsman in Australian conditions and showcasing his leadership skills as captain.

The challenge for him is not only to break free from the shackles of past disappointments but also to lead the team to a performance that erases the memories of their previous struggles down under.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s performance in Australia 2016/17

Sarfraz Ahmed was part of the squad when the Green Shirts toured Australia under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq. This time, Sarfraz served as the second wicketkeeper and a specialist batter. He displayed commendable performances during the 2016 tour of Australia, contributing significantly in the three-match Test series.

In the first match, Sarfraz scored 59 runs in the first innings, showcasing his batting prowess. In the third Test, during the second innings, he delivered a steady performance, notching up an impressive 72 runs. Sarfraz, known for his aggressive style of batting, was evidently in good form during that time.

His cricketing journey also included being part of the playing XI when Pakistan toured Australia for a Test series in 2010.

Player Span Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Sarfraz Ahmed 2010-2017 4 8 2 232 72* 38.66 0 2

Mohammad Rizwan in Australia 2019/20

Mohammad Rizwan made his debut appearance in Australia during Pakistan’s tour for a Test series in 2019. Despite consistently contributing, he fell short of scoring big runs, managing only a half-century, with his highest score being 95 runs.

He came close to achieving his first Test century on Australian soil but unfortunately got out. While it was a brilliant knock, it didn’t prove to be a match-winning performance.

Player Span Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Mohammad Rizwan 2019-19 2 4 0 177 95 44.25 0 1

Now, Rizwan has evolved into a seasoned player within the team, showcasing his prowess across all formats. He has demonstrated his ability to thrive in pressure situations in the past, delivering crucial performances when the team needed it the most. All eyes are on him this time around, given his well-polished skills, and he poses a formidable challenge to the Australian bowlers.

Imam-ul-Haq in Australia 2019/20

Imam-ul-Haq is a talented opener for Pakistan, but he has struggled to maintain consistency in recent Test matches, especially when playing away.

His performance in Australia during the 2019 series was the worst ever, where he could only muster a total of 2 runs in a solitary match. Although it was his first time playing in Australia, he failed to showcase his skills, contributing to a subpar performance.

Player Span Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Imam-ul-Haq 2019-19 1 2 0 2 2 1.00 0 0

Despite these challenges, Imam has gained valuable experience in red-ball cricket over the past four years. As he once again finds himself in the squad, he will be eager to make a significant impact in the upcoming test series.

This time around, he needs to exhibit fearless cricket, especially against the formidable bowling attack of the Australians. The hope is that he not only achieves personal success but also contributes significantly to the team’s performance, making this series memorable for both him and the entire squad.

Shaheen Shah Afridi in Australia 2019/20

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, burst onto the scene at a young age, making his first appearance in Australia during the 2019 Test series. Although not his debut, this series marked his first experience in Australian conditions. Despite being relatively inexperienced in that particular setting, he delivered a commendable performance, securing 5 wickets across the two matches.

Player Span Matches Innings Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Shaheen Afridi 2019-19 2 2 64.0 12 184 5 3/88 36.80

In the upcoming three-series, Shaheen has ascended to the role of Pakistan’s leading bowler, sharing the responsibility with Hasan Ali. As a senior player in the team, he has demonstrated his prowess in both Test matches and limited-overs cricket, showcasing destructive skills with the ball in hand. Notably, he has also been recently appointed as the T20I captain for Pakistan, further solidifying his pivotal role.

Shaheen Afridi is widely regarded as the Green Shirts’ most reliable and key bowler. All eyes are on him to lead the fast bowling attack and challenge the Australian batters. His role extends beyond his performance, as he is also expected to mentor and guide the younger fast bowlers in the squad.

The highly anticipated three-Test series against Australia is just around the corner, with the first match scheduled to kick off on December 14.

Fans are optimistic that this time, under the leadership of Shan Masood, Pakistan will deliver their best performance.