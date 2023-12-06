CDA Starts Feasibility Studies of 2 News Dams in Islamabad

In a proactive move to address the burgeoning water needs of the capital city, the Water Management Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set the wheels in motion for the feasibility study of two new dams, Shadra and Chinot.

The decision comes in light of the inadequacy of existing water resources, specifically Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam, in meeting the growing demands of the capital.

The Water Management Wing is currently in the process of preparing the Terms of Reference (TORs) for the feasibility study, a crucial step in assessing the viability and potential impact of the proposed projects. Once the TORs are finalized, the authority will proceed to issue tenders for the feasibility study of these two ambitious ventures.

Following the completion of the feasibility study, the next phase will involve the issuance of tenders for the implementation of new hydro power projects, aiming to harness sustainable energy from these strategic water sources. The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority will play a pivotal role in granting approval for the feasibility study, ensuring that the projects align with the city’s long-term development goals and environmental sustainability.

Shadra Dam is expected to contribute significantly to the capital’s water reservoir, boasting a storage capacity of 6-8 million gallons per day (MGD). Simultaneously, Chinot Dam is projected to be a substantial water source, offering a storage capacity ranging between 16-18 MGD. These new additions to the city’s water infrastructure are poised to enhance water security and provide a sustainable solution to the capital’s escalating water demands.

The CDA’s proactive approach in planning and implementing these projects reflects its commitment to ensuring a reliable and robust water supply for the capital city, fostering a sustainable and resilient environment for its residents. As the feasibility study progresses, citizens eagerly anticipate the positive impact these dams will have on addressing the capital’s water challenges and securing a brighter, water-abundant future.