15 Jobs That Are in High Demand in Spain

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 12:07 pm

In spite of having relatively lower open vacancy rates in Europe, Spain is currently contending with a surge in job openings, as indicated by recent data from EUROSTAT. In September, a staggering 143,868 open positions were reported, showcasing an upward trend compared to the previous year.

In-Demand Sectors

The demand for skilled professionals is notably high in sectors such as information and communication technologies, renewable energies, healthcare, hospitality, construction, fishing, and metal repairs.

This surge is also evident in the services sector, where companies estimated 140,517 job vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Specific Job Trends

Certain industries, particularly hospitality, faced significant workforce shortages in March of the current year, requiring over 60,000 additional workers.

However, by the third quarter of 2023, the tourism sector successfully employed three million people.

Top 15 In-Demand Occupations

The national demand is spearheaded by occupations such as data analysts, computer engineers, renewable energy engineers, healthcare professionals, and various technical specialists.

Notably, there is also a substantial number of openings in lower-skilled occupations within these industries.

Serial No. Occupations
1 Data analysts
2 Computer engineers
3 Big data and security IT technicians
4 Engineers with expertise in renewable energy
5 Experts in business intelligence and data mining
6 Plumbers
7 Bricklayers
8 Carpenters
9 Nurses
10 Healthcare assistants
11 Technical specialists in healthcare
12 Waiters
13 Cooks
14 Truck drivers
15 Forklift drivers
Regional Variation in Job Demand

Different autonomous regions in Spain exhibit specific job trends. For instance, Andalusia emphasizes tourism, healthcare, and technology, while Aragon focuses on agriculture, logistics, and construction.

Region Industries and Sectors
Andalusia Tourism and Hospitality, Healthcare, Technology
Aragon Agriculture, Logistics, Construction
Asturias Construction and Skilled Trades, Service and Hospitality, Healthcare
Canary Islands Tourism, Healthcare, Media and Film Industry
Cantabria Healthcare, Construction and Skilled Trades, Technology
Castile and Leon Healthcare, Construction, Transportation
Castile-La Mancha Agriculture and Food Industry, Healthcare, Construction
Catalonia Hospitality and Service, Healthcare, Transportation
Valencia Healthcare, Construction, Technology
Extremadura Health and Social Care, Hospitality, Construction, Transportation
Galicia Education, Healthcare, Construction, Transportation
Balearic Islands Construction, Services, Technology

 

