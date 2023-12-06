Pakistan Wins 18 Medals in South Asian Karate Championship

Pakistan’s contingent of Karatekas won 18 medals for the country in the 7th South Asian Karate Championship, in Kathmandu, Nepal. The list includes two gold, one silver, and 15 bronze medals.

Pakistan’s Arzoo Khan and Laiba Zia were the two gold medalists from the green nation, as they won the medal in the -66 kg and -50 kg categories.

Mohammad Jahangir, the chairperson of the Pakistan Karate Federation, traveled with the team and got special treatment from the Nepal authorities. The Pakistani contingent comprises 22 members, men and women, and they left from Faisalabad and Karachi to participate in the event. Sensei Shah Faisal and Sensei Imtiaz Ali acted as the team’s manager and coach.

The event had contests in cadet, junior, under-21, and senior categories, as athletes from Pakistan, India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh participated.

Pakistan showed a good performance in the individual kata, team kumite, and team kata events. The athletes deserve a hero’s welcome when they reach the Pakistani shores. They have made the nation proud in an international event where the competitive level was higher than expected.

Monetary prizes and coaching will boost the player’s mindset and skills, as the contingent prepares for the upcoming international events.