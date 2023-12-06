Hamza Saleem Dar Sets New Batting Record in European Cricket League

In a groundbreaking moment during the ongoing European Cricket League, Catalunya Jaguar’s Hamza Saleem Dar achieved not only a staggering personal feat but also set a world record in batting. His exceptional performance saw him amass an astounding 193 runs in just 43 balls, making waves in the cricketing world.

Hamza Saleem remained not out with a score of 193 runs at the end of the innings in the T10 format. He led his team to the highest total of 257 runs without a loss in just 10 overs.

Hamza Saleem showcased a stellar performance, smashing 22 sixes and 14 fours in a remarkable innings, boasting an impressive strike rate of 448.83.

The Sohal Hospitalet team only managed to score 104-8 as Jaguar defeated them by a significant margin of 153 runs.