Lionel Messi Named TIME’s ‘Athlete Of The Year 2023’

Argentina World Cup-winning captain and 8-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has been honored with the TIME’s ‘Athlete Of The Year 2023’ recognition. He won this coveted prize in the backdrop of winning the Ballon d’Or for a record 8th time.

Lionel Messi is TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year https://t.co/qPR75Hgt6f pic.twitter.com/EXqxl08lZN — TIME (@TIME) December 5, 2023

The left-footed maestro’s transfer to MLS side Inter Miami proved vital for the club as they won the first silverware, Leagues Cup, in the club’s history. Messi will try to improve Miami’s ranking in next season’s MLS, even try to win it.

Messi’s move has resulted in exponential financial growth for the David Beckham-owned team. Inter Miami’s total revenue is likely to exceed $120 million, as revealed by the club’s business officer Xavier Asensi. The official also said that with next year’s season tickets already sold out, he expects the club revenue to hit the $200 million mark in 2024. It should be kept in mind that Miami’s revenue the previous year was a meager $50 million.

Allegedly, Messi is trying to lure Luis Suarez towards Miami, as Suarez’s contract is ending at Brazilian club Gremio at the end of this month. Suarez can sign for Inter Miami as a free agent from 1st January 2024.

Messi has already brought ex-Barcelona players Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to the Miami outfit, and the Suarez signing can be the cherry on top for the pink shirts.