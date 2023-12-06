Lions Kill a Man in Bahawalpur Zoo

In a tragic incident at a zoo in Bahawalpur, an unidentified man lost his life after a fatal encounter with four Bengali lions.

Rescue sources have reported that the citizen fell victim to a lion attack, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain how he entered the lions’ enclosure without detection by zoo authorities.

The discovery of the man’s body in the cage occurred when the zoo administration arrived to feed lions in the morning.

Authorities suspect that the incident may have taken place during the night and are actively investigating the circumstances leading to the man entering the lion enclosure.

The deputy commissioner of Bahawalpur has preliminarily suggested a case of negligence, emphasizing that the deceased individual had no affiliation with the zoo administration.

Efforts are ongoing to determine the identity of the citizen, shedding light on the factors that contributed to this unfortunate and potentially avoidable incident.

Authorities are committed to gathering all relevant facts and establishing the details surrounding the incident, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the security lapse that allowed such a tragic event to unfold.

It’s notable that prior to this incident, the Bahawalpur Zoo was mourning the loss of Buddy, a lioness who succumbed to illness after an extended battle with health complications.

Via: Hum News