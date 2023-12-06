New Dates Announced for Display of Merit Lists by Medical Colleges

On Tuesday, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced a revised schedule for the release of merit and selection lists for public and private medical and dental colleges in Punjab for the session 2023-24.

As per the updated schedule provided by a UHS spokesperson, the provisional merit list for government medical and dental colleges is now set to be displayed on December 8, followed by the publication of the final merit list on December 12.

The first college-wise selection list for MBBS will be released on December 15, with the deadline for fee submission scheduled for December 20.

For government medical colleges, the second selection list will be made available on December 22, and the third on December 29.

The schedule for selection lists of BDS for public dental colleges will remain unchanged from the previous notification.

Furthermore, the spokesperson specified that the provisional merit list for private medical and dental colleges is expected to be issued on December 18.

These adjustments in the schedule of merit and selection lists were necessitated by the re-conduct of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).