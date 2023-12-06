Twitter All Praise for National Women’s Team Upon Series Victory Against New Zealand

Pakistan women’s team has received heart-warming appreciation upon their historic victory against New Zealand.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team garnered widespread praise on social media, with players and fans alike showering praise on their historic T20I series win against New Zealand. Social media platforms buzzed with congratulatory messages as the nation celebrated the team’s remarkable achievement. Notably, fellow cricketers and fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for the women players’ outstanding performance. The team received appreciation from players across borders as well, emphasizing the global recognition of their accomplishment.

Well done women's team 👏 How the cricket fraternity responded to Pakistan's T20I series triumph over New Zealand 🗣️#NZWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/MiwE7EvTxx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2023

Fans, demonstrating unwavering support, flooded social media with congratulatory posts, turning the victory into a trending topic.

Waking up to the world where Nida Dar is the coolest, Aliya Riaz is a winner, and our adopted bacha Fatima Sana has made us proud. What a morning for Pak Cricket Twitter. Series win Mubarak 🙌🏼 — Marwah Khan (@TheMarwahKhan) December 5, 2023

Eyes in my tears. This will always be special 💚 https://t.co/Rw30cE2pzA — Hijab Zahid (@hijaaaaab) December 5, 2023

GOOD MORNING TO OUR WOMEN’S CRICKET TEAM! 💚#NZvPAK T20i series is ours 🕺 pic.twitter.com/SsRmIAUGPf — Sudrish Khan (@SudrishK) December 5, 2023

This is for the first time in the history that Pakistan women’s team has been able to beat New Zealand in a T20I series. The special milestone marks a significant development of women’s cricket in the country.