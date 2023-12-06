Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Twitter All Praise for National Women’s Team Upon Series Victory Against New Zealand

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 1:55 am

Pakistan women’s team has received heart-warming appreciation upon their historic victory against New Zealand.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team garnered widespread praise on social media, with players and fans alike showering praise on their historic T20I series win against New Zealand. Social media platforms buzzed with congratulatory messages as the nation celebrated the team’s remarkable achievement. Notably, fellow cricketers and fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for the women players’ outstanding performance. The team received appreciation from players across borders as well, emphasizing the global recognition of their accomplishment.

Fans, demonstrating unwavering support, flooded social media with congratulatory posts, turning the victory into a trending topic.

This is for the first time in the history that Pakistan women’s team has been able to beat New Zealand in a T20I series. The special milestone marks a significant development of women’s cricket in the country.

>