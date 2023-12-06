Kiwi Star Jimmy Neesham Signs Up for PSL 9 Draft

New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham has officially registered for the draft of the PSL 9.

With international players from all corners of the world signing up for the highly-anticipated PSL 9 draft, there is another exciting addition to the pool. New Zealand’s star player, Jimmy Neesham, has joined the upcoming draft officially. James Neesham, who previously played for Peshawar Zalmi, adds more excitement to the event as it is yet to be seen if he will be retained by Peshawar Zalmi or another franchise will get a chance to rope him in.

Over 250 international players have already signed up for PSL 9, making it a truly global affair. Around 20 players have been included in the platinum category. With trades and retentions still in the process, fans are eagerly awaiting the results to see the final lineups of their favorite teams. The anticipation is building up for the draft set to take place in Lahore on December 13th.

The mix of local and international talent promises an electrifying cricketing spectacle. With players from various countries participating, PSL Season 9 is gearing up to be a highly anticipated and thrilling event for cricket fans worldwide.