Underdogs Pakistan Draw Against Netherlands in Opening Junior World Cup Hockey Match

In a nail-biting encounter at the ongoing Junior Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, the clash between Pakistan and the Netherlands concluded in a dramatic 3-3 draw. The Junior Hockey Team of Pakistan showcased an outstanding performance, with Arshad Liaqat, Sufian Khan, and Arbaz Ahmed scoring crucial goals.

ALSO READ Khawaja Junaid Launches New Hockey Academy in Sports Complex Islamabad

The match, held in the city of Kuala Lumpur, saw relentless attacks from both sides, resulting in a three-goal stalemate. The Dutch team managed to secure field goals in the 21st and 30th minute, leaving Pakistan trailing by two goals at the end of the first half. Pakistan fought back valiantly in the third quarter, with midfielder Arshad Liaqat scoring a field goal, narrowing the deficit.

The turning point came in the 36th minute of the third quarter when Pakistan earned a penalty corner. Sufian Khan exhibited exceptional skills, slamming a drag-flick into the goalpost, leveling the score to 2-2.

The Netherlands responded with a field goal in the 47th minute, once again taking the lead. However, Pakistan’s Arbaz Ahmed swiftly equalized with a penalty corner, bringing the score to an intense 3-3.

The match continued with both teams displaying remarkable skill and determination, but neither side could break the deadlock before the final whistle. The thrilling encounter ended in a 3-3 draw, showcasing the competitive spirit of the Junior Hockey World Cup.

The Junior Hockey World Cup features 16 teams from around the world, including Pakistan in Pool D alongside the Netherlands, Belgium, and New Zealand. Netherlands is 4th in FIH Junior Outdoor Hockey Rankings, while Pakistan is 12th.