Here’s Pakistan’s Squad for Junior Hockey World Cup 2023

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the 20-man squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event will run from 5 to 16 December 2023 at Malaysia National Hockey Stadium.

The team will be captained by forward Abdul Hannan Shahid, while it is being head-coached by Dutch-origin Roelant Oltmans.

Oltmans has previously coached national teams of the Netherlands (men & women), Pakistan, India, and Malaysia. He won the 1996 Summer Olympics gold medal while coaching the Dutch men’s team. He also won the 1990 Women’s Hockey World Cup and the 1998 Men’s Hockey World Cup with the Netherlands team.

Here’s the complete squad:

Player Shirt Number Ali Raza (Goalkeeper) 01 Arbaz Ahmad 02 Sufyan Khan 03 Ghazanfar 04 Murtaza Yaqoob 05 Zikriya Hayat 06 Arshad Liaqat 07 Abdul Rehman 08 Hannan Shahid (Captain) 09 Abuzar 10 Arbaz Ayaz 11 Abdul Rafay (Goalkeeper) 12 Abdul Manan 13 M Ammad 14 Ahtisham 15 Basharat Ali 16 Aqeel Ahmed 18 Ali Murtaza 23 Umer Mustafa 24 Abdul Qayyum 25

Players born after 1st January 2002 are eligible for the Junior Hockey World Cup, as it is an under-21 event. There are a total of 16 countries competing for the trophy.

Pakistan qualified for the event after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. Pakistan lost to India 2-1 in the final match, while South Korea finished third to successfully qualify for the Junior World Cup.