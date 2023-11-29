Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Pakistan’s Squad for Junior Hockey World Cup 2023

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 29, 2023 | 3:30 pm

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the 20-man squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event will run from 5 to 16 December 2023 at Malaysia National Hockey Stadium.

The team will be captained by forward Abdul Hannan Shahid, while it is being head-coached by Dutch-origin Roelant Oltmans.

Oltmans has previously coached national teams of the Netherlands (men & women), Pakistan, India, and Malaysia. He won the 1996 Summer Olympics gold medal while coaching the Dutch men’s team. He also won the 1990 Women’s Hockey World Cup and the 1998 Men’s Hockey World Cup with the Netherlands team.

Here’s the complete squad:

Player Shirt Number
Ali Raza (Goalkeeper) 01
Arbaz Ahmad 02
Sufyan Khan 03
Ghazanfar 04
Murtaza Yaqoob 05
Zikriya Hayat 06
Arshad Liaqat 07
Abdul Rehman 08
Hannan Shahid (Captain) 09
Abuzar 10
Arbaz Ayaz 11
Abdul Rafay (Goalkeeper) 12
Abdul Manan 13
M Ammad 14
Ahtisham 15
Basharat Ali 16
Aqeel Ahmed 18
Ali Murtaza 23
Umer Mustafa 24
Abdul Qayyum 25

Players born after 1st January 2002 are eligible for the Junior Hockey World Cup, as it is an under-21 event. There are a total of 16 countries competing for the trophy.

Pakistan qualified for the event after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. Pakistan lost to India 2-1 in the final match, while South Korea finished third to successfully qualify for the Junior World Cup.

>