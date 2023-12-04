Khawaja Junaid Launches New Hockey Academy in Sports Complex Islamabad

Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy has initiated its work in Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. In collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board and Sweet Homes, the first training session took place at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, where the special guests for this session were Zamarud Khan, Chairman of Sweet Homes, and Khawaja Junaid, Hockey Olympian and Chairman of the Academy.

The academy will provide coaching to children aged eight to twelve for two days a week at the hockey stadium. Free hockey equipment and kits will be provided along with complimentary coaching.

Zamarud Khan emphasized the significance of fostering an interest in the national sport of Pakistan among children under care, stating that these children are Pakistan’s children, deserving special attention from all of us.

Khawaja Junaid, through the hockey academy, aims not only to teach children hockey but also to focus on their education and upbringing. It is believed that these children from Sweet Homes will have the opportunity to become excellent players and represent Pakistan one day.

Khawaja Junaid expressed that bringing a revolution in the lives of children through hockey is their goal. After Lahore’s academy launch, the attention is now turning towards Islamabad to introduce hockey to the children here.